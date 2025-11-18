Huge haul of explosives seized by security forces in Maoist-hit Kalimela forests of Odisha

MALKANGIRI: A joint team of security forces recovered a large cache of arms and explosive materials during an operation in the dense forested terrain under Kalimela police station on Sunday.

The BSF sector headquarters stated in a press release that the joint squad of COB Bodigetta, 142 Battalion of BSF and Odisha Police launched an operation in the remote Goregandi-Dulagandi belt, a region once known for heavy Maoist activity.

The team scoured a cave located inside Bhejangiwada reserve forest, under Kurmanur gram panchayat and recovered multiple stores concealed beneath the rocks, the release added. An improvised directional mine, a pistol, 150 live cartridges, 170 empty fired cases, blank rounds and Maoist literature books Gelatin sticks, electronic trumpets and a sensor were seized.

Security officials said the items indicated Maoists’ attempts to stockpile IED-making components and ammunition for future attacks, exploiting the remoteness of the forest landscape.

A senior BSF officer described the seizure as a significant disruption to Maoist operational capabilities, adding that such recoveries weaken extremist morale and erode their logistical depth in the district.

Following the seizure, combing and search operations were further intensified in the adjoining forest areas to eliminate any remaining threat to security forces and civilians.