Illegal stone crusher unit in Dharmasala under NGT lens

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) East Zone Bench in Kolkata has issued notices to multiple authorities after taking cognisance of a petition seeking intervention against serious environmental violations by a private company operating a stone crusher at Bajabati under Dharmasala tehsil of Jajpur district.

The petition filed by Urbashi Jena through advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy alleged that the company has been running over 0.55 acre of land a mega stone crusher with production capacity of 30,000 MT per month.

While the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) granted consent to establish on October 7, 2024, the NoC/siting certificate originally issued to another private firm has not been transferred to the present operator, the petitioner claimed.

The petitioner alleged that the unit is functioning in violation of several environmental and land-use norms, including an embargo under EC Condition prohibiting establishment of any crusher within 1 km of the quarry lease area.

The land remains classified as Gharabari kissam (homestead category) and has not been converted for industrial use, the petition said, adding that villages, roads, temples, a pond, an anganwadi centre and a primary school are located within 200 to 500 metre of the unit.

Observing that the allegations raise substantial questions relating to environment, bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial Member) and Expert Member Ishwar Singh directed the Registry for issuance of notices to the chief secretary, additional chief secretary Revenue & Disaster Management department, additional chief secretary Forest & Environment department, collector Jajpur and the private company.

The bench directed the respondents to file replies within one month and fixed December 17 for further consideration of the matter.