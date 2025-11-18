Joint efforts by Odisha govt, Brahma Kumaris can foster meaningful change: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : The 50-year journey of the Brahma Kumaris is not merely a passage of time but marks the awakening of humanity, spiritual upliftment and divine service, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

Launching the ‘Samruddha Odisha, Swarnim Odisha’ campaign of the Brahma Kumaris on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebrations of its Bhubaneswar branch at Janata Maidan here, Majhi underlined that a spiritual lifestyle inspires simplicity, humility and frugality, promoting responsible use of natural resources and controlling imbalanced desires.

He praised the efforts of Sister BK Shivani towards spreading this education globally and acknowledged her renunciation and service, which has earned her a prominent place in India’s spiritual sphere.

The chief minister also stressed the immense contribution of the Brahma Kumari institution in addressing stress management and emotional well-being, helping millions overcome depression, addiction and personal issues. “It also works on women’s empowerment and promotion of social values,” he added.

“The golden jubilee celebrations mark the beginning of a global movement, spreading peace from Mount Abu to New York, Nairobi and London. A coordinated effort by the government and Bramha Kumaris will bring a meaningful and positive change in the society,” he said.

Stating that Raj Yoga and meditation teach discipline and compassion, essential for good governance, Majhi stressed that when the administration functions with empathy, people develop trust, strengthening the moral fabric of the society. “The government’s goal is to make Odisha prosperous and developed by 2036, aligning with the Brahma Kumaris’ ‘Samruddha Odisha, Swarnim Odisha campaign,” he added.

Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, MLA Babu Singh, former minister Arvind Dhali and Brahma Kumaris of the Bhubaneswar branch were present.