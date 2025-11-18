NIT-Rourkela team’s green tech to revive black terracota craft

ROURKELA Researchers of the Ceramic Engineering department at National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) have secured patent for an eco-friendly and sustainable method for manufacturing black terracotta wares by integrating traditional artisan knowledge with modern technology.

The innovative process involves indirect heating of ‘as-fabricated’ bodies in an electric-powered enclosed vacuum (air-depleted) chamber. Compared to the traditional methods, there is no generation of smoke containing toxic gases including carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides.

The existing typical processes involve 48 hours of firing cycle. In the new unique process, firing duration gets cut down by seven times. It also requires no organic solid fuel, skilled hand and specialised clay, yet ensures uniform shiny and mirror finish outcomes.

The research team led by Prof Swadesh Kumar Pratihar along with senior technical assistant Shiv Kumar Verma and research graduate Rupesh Mandal recently secured the patent titled ‘Process for Producing Black Terracotta Wares & System for Producing Thereof’.