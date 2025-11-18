Nuapada win is like ‘Operation Sindoor,’ hit Opposition: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday likened the emphatic victory of the BJP in Nuapada to the success of Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the thanksgiving ceremony organised at the state BJP headquarters here to felicitate the party workers and leaders for their tireless job during the electioneering, the Chief Minister said the ‘Operation Nuapada’ is almost similar to ‘Operation Sindoor’ and a fitting reply to the opposition which launched a vicious campaign against the BJP candidate Jay Dholakia.

“Opposition BJD and Congress attacked us with false allegations of vote theft, even using terms like traitor and dishonest, fearing defeat. The Nuapada voters gave them a fitting response by turning out in record numbers, securing a historic win for BJP candidate Jay Dholakia with a significant margin, changing the state’s political landscape,” Majhi said.

Referring to Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Das’ remark that his party lost the bypoll for ‘Vibhisanas’ (a metaphor for traitors) within the Congress, the chief minister said the grand old party will be extinct soon as no less than 70 per cent Congress members are working like the mythological Vibhisanas.

“At one point of time, the BJP had no agents in some polling booths but we learned from defeats, reviewed it, took corrective measures and emerged victorious. In the Nuapada by-election, we fought in a united fashion and achieved a historic win,” he said.

Reminding party workers that he had taken the responsibility of Nuapada development, the Chief Minister requested all workers and leaders, including MLAs and ministers who were assigned specific panchayats to submit a list of problems people are facing for immediate resolution.

Majhi said he will visit Nuapada soon to thank the voters for reposing their faith in the BJP. State president Manmohan Samal and party in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar appreciated ministers, MLAs, MPs, and workers for their united efforts.