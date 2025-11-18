Odisha starts pre-test for house listing under Census 2027

BHUBANESWAR : The directorate of Census Operations, Odisha has started conducting the pre-test for house listing and housing census - the first phase of the Census of India 2027 - in some selected areas of the state. It started on November 10 will continue till November 30.

Announcing this at a media conference here, director of Census Operations in Odisha, Nikhil Pavan Kalyan said the pre-test is in progress in 20 revenue villages of Tentulikhunti tehsil in Nabarangpur district, 44 revenue villages of Thakurmunda tehsil in Mayurbhanj district, ward number 22 of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and ward number 17 of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

“During this period, enumerators will visit each household in these areas to assign house numbers and collect information related to the housing census. They will collect details like condition of the houses, available amenities and assets used by the families along with other related information,” Kalyan said.

A key feature of the Census 2027 is the digital data collection system and introduction of the self enumeration portal which allows individuals to submit their household information online through a secure web portal. Besides, each house will be geo-tagged using a digital layout mapping app, enabling faster processing and dissemination of census data, he informed.

The directorate of Census Operations, Odisha has appealed the public residing in the selected areas to cooperate with the local administration and census officials engaged in the administrative exercise.

The pre-test is being conducted under the administrative control of the office of the registrar general and census commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs in coordination with the Odisha government.