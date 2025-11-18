Posthumous Padma Award for Akshaya Mohanty mooted

CUTTACK: Paying rich tributes to renowned singer, poet and music director Akshaya Mohanty on his 23rd death anniversary on Monday, Cuttack mayor Subhash Singh has urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to recognise the late singer with the posthumous Padma Award.

In a letter to the chief minister, Singh stated that Mohanty was a multifaceted artist who enriched Odisha and India with his unparalleled talent, leaving a lasting legacy as a singer, composer, music director, poet, storywriter, lyricist, cultural advocate, organiser, mentor and more. “His creative work has touched countless lives and inspired generations of musicians, writers and cultural enthusiasts for which the posthumous Padma Award would be a fitting tribute to his legacy, he said.

“If required, I am prepared to provide supporting documents, including biographical details, records of performances, published works, awards and testimonies from colleagues and admirers, for assessment during the evaluation process,” read the letter.