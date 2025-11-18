Tata Steel Kalinganagar turns 10 years, set for 16 MTPA milestone

BHUBANESWAR : Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) will on Tuesday complete a decade of operations, marking a major milestone in its evolution as one of the country’s most advanced and community-integrated steelmaking hubs.
Born out of the vision of Ratan Tata and commissioned in 2015 as Tata Steel’s first large-scale steel plant outside Jharkhand, TSK has expanded to 8 million tonne per annum (MTPA) from an initial production capacity of 3 MTPA, supported by a cumulative investment of over Rs 50,000 crore.
The Kalinganagar plant achieved full production in its first phase within five months of its commissioning and its expansion gathered further momentum with the operationalisation of blast furnace-2 in 2024. With this, Odisha has emerged as the largest investment destination for Tata Steel in India, with a total cumulative investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore in the last 10 years. The facility now produces more than 100 grades of high-quality steel used across automotive, infrastructure, engineering and energy sectors.
CEO and managing director of Tata Steel TV Narendran said, “This anniversary is not just a celebration of our achievements but of a dream realised. Kalinganagar now stands as a symbol of technological excellence, sustainability and shared growth with Odisha.”
As it is poised to become a 16 MTPA complex, the plant is ‘ResponsibleSteel’ certified and operates as a zero effluent discharge (ZED) facility while ensuring 100 per cent solid waste utilisation. With 33 per cent green cover and a 40 per cent reduction in freshwater consumption over the years, it has set an example in sustainable practices.
The company has positively impacted nearly 14 lakh lives in surrounding regions through the Tata Steel Foundation in the last 10 years. “Kalinganagar tested our resilience, teamwork and faith and each time, our people rose to the occasion. Over the past decade, Kalinganagar has demonstrated how growth, technology and sustainability can work in harmony to build lasting value,” Narendran said.