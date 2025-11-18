Tata Steel Kalinganagar turns 10 years, set for 16 MTPA milestone

BHUBANESWAR : Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) will on Tuesday complete a decade of operations, marking a major milestone in its evolution as one of the country’s most advanced and community-integrated steelmaking hubs.

Born out of the vision of Ratan Tata and commissioned in 2015 as Tata Steel’s first large-scale steel plant outside Jharkhand, TSK has expanded to 8 million tonne per annum (MTPA) from an initial production capacity of 3 MTPA, supported by a cumulative investment of over Rs 50,000 crore.

The Kalinganagar plant achieved full production in its first phase within five months of its commissioning and its expansion gathered further momentum with the operationalisation of blast furnace-2 in 2024. With this, Odisha has emerged as the largest investment destination for Tata Steel in India, with a total cumulative investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore in the last 10 years. The facility now produces more than 100 grades of high-quality steel used across automotive, infrastructure, engineering and energy sectors.