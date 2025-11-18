Two arrested with illegal firearms, live ammunition in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Police arrested two persons from Ainthapali area and seized two illegal firearms and live ammunition from them on Monday.

The accused are Raju Pradhan (30) of Pithapotal in Bargarh district and Santanu Suhura (36) of Silipathar in Sambalpur. Two country-made pistols, as many magazines, seven rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunition and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

Police said the duo was intercepted at Ainthapali when they were travelling in a four-wheeler on Burla-Sambalpur road on Sunday evening. Acting on reliable information, a police team intercepted their vehicle and upon search, recovered the firearms and ammunition from them. The illegal weapons were procured from Bihar nearly a year ago.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said the accused failed to produce any valid document for the firearms. Santanu is a habitual offender with several cases pending against him. “He was on our radar for some time due to his criminal background, and his activities were being watched closely,” he said.

Though the duo has claimed that the firearms were for personal protection, investigation is underway to ascertain if there was any link to a larger arms network. “We are also tracing the Bihar-based supplier from whom the weapons were purchased. Every angle is being probed,” Bhamoo added.