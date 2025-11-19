Activists block NH-326 demanding urgent repairs on aging Patraput bridge

JEYPORE: Members of Boipariguda Suraksha Manch on Tuesday staged a road blockade on NH-326 demanding immediate repair of the damaged Patraput bridge over Kolab river.

Members of the Manch said they had submitted a memorandum to the Jeypore sub-collector on October 14, seeking urgent repairs to the bridge, which was built in 1931, to ensure safety of commuters. Acting on the complaint, the sub-collector had directed the National Highways wing of the Works department to conduct an inquiry.

Following an inspection, officials had assured that repair work would begin within seven days. However, no work was initiated despite repeated reminders. Left with no other option, members of the Manch resorted to the road blockade near the bridge on the day, they said.

On being informed, Boipariguda tehsildar Snigdha Choudhury along with police and officials of the Works department reached the protest site and held discussion with the agitators.

The officials informed the protesters that construction of a new bridge would begin on January 15. Necessary repair work on the existing bridge would be taken up immediately. Following the assurance, the agitators lifted the blockade.

“The activists were demanding safety measures for the old bridge. The NH authorities have agreed to begin repairs immediately. Besides, the tender for construction of a new bridge is in progress, and work is expected to begin by March next year,” the tehsildar said.