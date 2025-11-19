NMA chief urges President Murmu to set up tribal institute, national centre for Jhumar in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of National Monuments Authority (NMA) Kishor Basa has urged President Droupadi Murmu for establishment of National Institute of Tribal Development (NITD) in Mayurbhanj district.

He called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday and requested her intervention for setting up the NITD at Rairangpur, considering its strategic location as well as the concentration of tribal population of Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal in the eastern region. He suggested that the institute may be modelled after the National Institute of Rural Development in Hyderabad.

Basa also sought the attention of the President for cultural preservation of Jhumar song and dance form, which is recognised as an important intangible cultural heritage. Jhumar symbolises a cultural integration of tribes and castes in the major geographical region extending from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand to West Bengal and Assam.

He stressed the need for recognition of this song and dance form by establishing a National Centre for Jhumar at Baripada under the Ministry of Culture. He also requested the President to bring the Archaeological Museum at Khiching under the Archaeological Survey of India for better preservation, display and promotion. At present, the museum is functioning under the Odisha government.