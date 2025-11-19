Vedanta distributes learning kits to 450 children in Anganwadis across north coal mines

BHUBANESWAR: Leading aluminium producer Vedanta Aluminium has provided learning aid kits to more than 450 children across 40 Anganwadi centres (AWCs) in Jamkhani, Ghogharpalli and Kuraloi (A) north coal mines operational areas.

Each kit included bilingual charts, shape puzzles, number cubes and interactive play tools designed to spark curiosity, build cognitive abilities and support foundational learning.

They said the initiative follows Vedanta’s long-standing efforts to support child development across its operational areas. A key pillar of this commitment is the Nand Ghar programme, launched in 2015 under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of Women & Child Development.

“Children represent the promise of tomorrow and investing in their growth is investing in the future of our nation. Across Vedanta Aluminium’s community development initiatives, we are committed to creating nurturing environments where children can thrive through access to quality education, better health and nutrition and opportunities for self-expression,” said Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar.