6,142 road fatalities in Odisha in 2024, special enforcement to begin

BHUBANESWAR: Overspeeding, wrong side as well as drunken driving emerged as the three major reasons behind rising road fatalities, accounting for 75 per cent of accident-related deaths in Odisha, in 2024.

The state recorded 12,375 road accidents with 6,142 fatalities, up by 7 pc, and the highest, so far, last year. Approximately 4,633 people were killed due to the three reasons. As many as 10,770 people were also injured during the period.

The November- March phase was found to be the most vulnerable with 2,869 deaths recorded in 5,744 accidents.

With rising road fatalities emerging as a major concern, the Odisha government has decided to conduct a special enforcement drive from November to March, considered to be the most vulnerable period with maximum accidents. Growth in fatality rate was also found to be higher during the period as compared to 2023.

An analysis of last year’s accident data indicated that overspeeding led to 7,269 road mishaps and 3,846 deaths, driving on wrong side claimed 470 lives in 1,103 accidents, drunken driving and consumption of drugs during driving caused 317 deaths in 838 road mishaps. While use of mobile phone during driving killed 235 people in 585 accidents, 35 deaths were reported in 88 accidents due to jumping of red light.

According to the data released by the Commerce and Transport department, 55 pc of total accidents and 56 pc of total fatalities occurred on national and state highways in 2024. The highest 5,490 accidents and 3,017 deaths involved two-wheelers, followed by 1,796 accidents and 739 deaths involving cars, taxis and LMVs and 1,296 accidents and 607 fatalities involving trucks and lorries.