A November storm in the offing! low pressure in two days

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal later this week, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Wednesday.
The system, expected to form around Saturday, carries probability of intensifying into a tropical storm, a rare phenomenon during this part of the year.
As per the national weather forecaster, the low pressure area is expected to form over south-east Bay of Bengal around Saturday (November 22). The system is then expected to move west north-westwards and turn into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on November 24 and then intensify further over in the subsequent 48 hours.
Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “We are keeping a close watch on the anticipated weather system. Its intensity and path can be ascertained after the low pressure area forms.”
The September-October period is a significant cyclone season for the country, particularly in the post-monsoon season. The Bay of Bengal has historically produced some of the most intense cyclones, including the 1999 super cyclone in October that devastated Odisha, extremely severe cyclone Hudhud in 2014 (Oct), and severe cyclone Dana (2024) (Oct). However, a November storm is a rarity though storms such as Bulbul (November 2019) and Jawad (December 2021) have occurred in the post cyclone season.
Director of Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) Sarat Sahu said, “Preliminary forecast based on models indicate that the low pressure may intensify into a deep depression or a cyclonic storm on November 26. It may cross south Andhra Pradesh coast near Machilipatnam on November 27 night or the next day.”
However, the system is likely to weaken while crossing the coastline. Under its influence, widespread rains are expected in south Odisha and heavy showers may occur in south coastal districts from November 26 to 28, he added.
With the system brewing, the cold wave spell over Odisha has subsided and minimum night temperature has started to rise too. The minimum night temperature is expected to rise by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree C within two days, the IMD added. In fact, tropical storms need a warm sea surface to build and progress.
On Wednesday morning, Semiliguda recorded the lowest temperature of 7.1 degree C. The night temperature witnessed a rise in some parts of the state including Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, which recorded 15.2 degree C and 14.4 degree C respectively.