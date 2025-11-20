A November storm in the offing! low pressure in two days

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal later this week, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Wednesday.

The system, expected to form around Saturday, carries probability of intensifying into a tropical storm, a rare phenomenon during this part of the year.

As per the national weather forecaster, the low pressure area is expected to form over south-east Bay of Bengal around Saturday (November 22). The system is then expected to move west north-westwards and turn into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on November 24 and then intensify further over in the subsequent 48 hours.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “We are keeping a close watch on the anticipated weather system. Its intensity and path can be ascertained after the low pressure area forms.”

The September-October period is a significant cyclone season for the country, particularly in the post-monsoon season. The Bay of Bengal has historically produced some of the most intense cyclones, including the 1999 super cyclone in October that devastated Odisha, extremely severe cyclone Hudhud in 2014 (Oct), and severe cyclone Dana (2024) (Oct). However, a November storm is a rarity though storms such as Bulbul (November 2019) and Jawad (December 2021) have occurred in the post cyclone season.