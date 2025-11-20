Act without any pressure, CM Mohan Charan Majhi tells SPs

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday laid down an eight-point mandate for SPs to follow and asked them not to buckle under any kind of pressure while going after the real culprits of crimes.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day collectors and SPs conference here, Majhi said law and order and crime control are top priorities of the state government. Collectors and SPs must work in tandem to ensure that development and security go hand in hand, he said.

Majhi said a special strategy must be devised to increase conviction rate and suggested that separate investigation and prosecution wings be set up, wherever necessary. He said the SPs must ensure that all complaints are registered at the police stations and asked them to initiate strong action against erring police officials. The Chief Minister said common people coming to the police stations with grievances must be treated well and asked the SPs to visit police stations under their jurisdiction regularly.

Stating that the collectors and the SPs should work as a team, the Chief Minister said they must also show zero tolerance against corruption. The SPs should be honest and lead by example. He asked the officers to be educated about Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to stay a step ahead of the criminals, he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of Odisha Police, Majhi said since the formation of the new government, police have brought laurels to the state by solving sensitive and important crimes in a short span and displayed efficiency. He said that several steps have been taken to strengthen, modernise and transform the police system.