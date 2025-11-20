All eligible farmers must get PM Kisan Yojana benefits: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday urged officials to ensure that no eligible farmer of the state is deprived of the benefit of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for procedural and administrative reasons.

Addressing a state-level programme on the occasion of disbursement of the 21st PM Kisan Samman Nidhi at Krushi Bhavan here, the chief minister said empowering the farmers and their welfare is the priority of the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 21st installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu which would cover over 9 crore farmers with an assistance of over Rs 18,000 crore across the country. Over 34.12 lakh farmers of the state received Rs 700 crore as part of the disbursement.

Majhi said that the central government’s support, providing `6,000 annually in three installments, is helping farmers to buy seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. The government is also providing rs 4,000 in two installments through CM Kisan, with 51.54 lakh farmers benefitting from Rs 2,991 crore in the current financial year, including 3,236 PVTG and 31,695 urban farmers.

He said the CM Kisan scheme also provides scholarships to farmers’ children for higher and technical education through Krishi Vidya Nidhi Yojana, with 13,923 students receiving Rs 53.67 crore in 2024-25, a five-fold increase from the previous year.

Majhi thanked the prime minister on behalf of the state’s farmers for selecting Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Sundargarh and Nuapada districts for the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana programme.