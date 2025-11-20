CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Minister HD Kumaraswamy hold talks on Odisha’s steel course

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has offered full cooperation in facilitating the expansion of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and the broader development of the steel sector.

“The Chief Minister assured full support of the state government to help us achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of reaching 300 million tonne of steel capacity by 2030,” he said after calling on Majhi at the Lokseva Bhawan here.

Majhi and Kumaraswamy held a detailed review of steel-related developments in the state, particularly the expansion of RSP in presence of Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram.

Terming the interaction ‘fruitful’, Kumaraswamy said the discussions centred around strengthening Odisha’s position as a leading steel and mining hub.

The union minister said that the talks covered three key areas. “We discussed the functioning of the RSP, the planned expansion of the facility, and issues related to increasing steel and mining production in Odisha,” he said. He highlighted that Odisha, with its rich mineral resources and robust industrial base, remains an essential pillar for India’s steel growth strategy.

The meeting focused on modernisation and expansion of RSP which has been hanging fire due to lack of support from the state government in evicting encroachers from RSP land.

According to the meeting, while the modernisation of the existing plant is underway smoothly, the expansion is held up due to land acquisition and removal of unauthorised occupants from the RSP land.