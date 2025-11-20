Four-year-old swallows toy from chips packet, dies

BERHAMPUR: A four-year-old boy of Kandhamal district reportedly died after accidentally swallowing a miniature plastic toy that came inside a packet of chips on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased kid was identified as Bigil Pradhan. The tragic incident took place at Musumahapada near Shikaramaha village under Brahmanigaon police limits at around 4.30 pm.

According to locals, Bigil’s parents took the kid to their farmland and on the way, bought a packet of chips for him. While they were busy working in the field, the boy opened the chips packet and found a tiny toy gun inside it. He reportedly played with the toy for some time before accidentally swallowing it.

The toy got stuck in the boy’s throat, and he could not breath. Finding the kid writhing in pain, his father Ranjit Pradhan tried to remove the toy by putting his hand in Bigil’s mouth. However, he failed in his attempt. The boy was immediately taken to Daringbadi community health centre (CHC), around 30 km from the village, in a critical condition. But the doctors declared him dead in the night.

In-charge of Daringbadi CHC Dr Jakesh Samantaray said the boy’s father informed the CHC staff that the toy from the chips packet had blocked the child’s windpipe, leading to his death.

On being informed, police reached the village for investigation. A police officer said the deceased kid’s family is yet to file a complaint in connection with the incident. Investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the boy’s death.