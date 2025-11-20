KISS to hold district-wise annual parents’ meeting for first time

BHUBANESWAR: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has for the first time decided to hold district-wise annual parents’ meet.

The decision was taken following a request made by KISS Adivasi Parents’ Association (KAPA) during a preparatory meeting held on the KISS campus on Sunday. Representatives of the tribal parents from various districts of the state participated in the meeting called by the KISS Adivasi Parents’ Association.

Every year, several hundreds of parents from Odisha and outside the state visit KISS to attend its mega parents’ meet. During the preparatory meeting, members of the parents’ association urged KISS founder Achyuta Samanta to conduct the event at the district-level instead of holding a single large gathering in Bhubaneswar.

Samanta accepted the proposal and announced that district-wise parents’ meetings will be held from December to March. The announcement was warmly welcomed by the members, who expressed happiness that the event would now take place in every district.

Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi, KAPA secretary Lambodar Singh, president Ram Sabar, member Paramananda Majhi, KISS CEO Prashanta Kumar Rautaray and additional CEO Pramod Patra were present during the meeting.