Odisha govt to bring a comprehensive road policy soon: Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is likely to bring in a comprehensive policy for the road sector keeping in view the state’s requirement for the next 50 years, said Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Wednesday.

Addressing the second day of the collectors’ conference, Harichandan said roads are the lifeline of growth for which both the Centre and the state government are prioritising development of this sector.

The minister further asked collectors to prepare a roadmap for the development of towns in the state. “The state government has plans to construct bypass and ring roads to decongest cities and towns in the state,” Harichandan informed. He asked the collectors to find ways to resolve the issue of waste management.

The minister further informed that the government is giving priority to creating pothole-free roads and their maintenance. “The process of land acquisition will be simplified to clear hurdles in construction of roads and other urban infrastructure,” he added.

Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the government plans to settle slum dwellers in regular colonies with all facilities in the coming days.