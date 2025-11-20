Pleasure trip turns fatal as two students drown in Gumma waterfall in Odisha

MALKANGIRI : Two college students reportedly drowned in Gumma waterfall under Mathili police limits in Khairaput block here on Tuesday evening.

The students, both 19 years of age, were identified as S Shikar of Narayanpatna and Lingaraj Mahapatra of Nuasahi in Jeypore area of Koraput district. They were Plus III second-year students of Vikram Dev (VD) University in Jeypore. Police said while Shikar’s body has been recovered, Lingaraj is yet to be traced.

Sources said five students of VD University including Shikar and Lingaraj had come to Gumma waterfall on a pleasure trip. In the evening, four of them decided to take bath in the waterfall. While entering the water, three students lost their footing on the slippery rocks and fell into the swirling water.

On hearing their screams, locals reached the spot and pulled one of the youths to safety. However, Shikar and Lingaraj were swept away by the strong current.

On being informed, an ODRAF team from Koraput, local fire services personnel and Mathili police rushed to the waterfall and launched a rescue operation. After nearly 15 hours of continuous search, the rescue teams recovered Shikar’s body stuck between two rocks inside the water.

IIC of Mathili police station Deepanjali Pradhan said a case has been registered in connection with the incident. Search is on to trace the missing student’s body. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in June 2024, two brothers - Pradeep Sahu and Sandeep Sahu of Jeypore - had drowned at the same spot after accidentally falling into the waterfall while taking bath.

Locals alleged that despite recurring incidents of drowning at the waterfall, the district administration is yet to put in place basic safety measures like installation of warning signboards, barricades and deployment of lifeguards at the popular tourist spot.