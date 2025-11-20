QS Sustainability Rankings: NIT-Rourkela climbs to 652nd place

ROURKELA: The National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) has improved its standing in the ‘QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026’ by securing a global rank of 652, climbing 12 places from its previous position of 664 last year.

In the latest rankings released on Tuesday, NIT-R also stands 180th in Asia and 20th in India under the QS sustainability framework. The institute continues to be the top-ranked NIT in this category and retains its position as the highest-ranked institution in Odisha.

NIT-R sources said the QS Sustainability Rankings 2026 included 2,002 participating institutions globally, including 827 from Asia and 103 from India. The sustainability framework evaluates the social and environmental impact of universities as centres of education and research.

NIT-R director K Umamaheshwar Rao said the institute’s improved performance reflects structured planning and sustained efforts of the campus community. He acknowledged the contributions of students, faculty members and staff engaged in sustainability-linked activities that enhance the institute’s global visibility.

Chairman of the sustainable development committee HB Sahu highlighted several initiatives that strengthened NIT-R’s sustainability profile. These include weekly clean campus Swachhata drives, sustainable development goal (SDG)-oriented curriculum development, research addressing environmental and societal challenges, support for sustainability-focused start-ups, efficient water–energy–waste management systems, solar energy usage, a functioning carbon-capture unit, plantation drives and awareness programmes on health, well-being and reduced plastic use.

Earlier this year, NIT-R also secured 9th place in the SDG category of the NIRF 2025 rankings, emerging as the top NIT in the country and the only institute from Odisha to feature in the top 10.