16-year-old tribal student at Malkangiri school found pregnant; police register case

MALKANGIRI: A 16-year-old student of the ST & SC department-run higher secondary school at Govindpalli was reportedly found to be pregnant on Wednesday.

District welfare officer (DWO) A Srinivas Achary said the girl, a first year Plus II Commerce student, was taken to the hospital after she complained of vomiting. She tested positive for pregnancy during the medical examination.

The girl was admitted online this year through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS). She reported to the college on October 27 and had been staying in the hostel since then. “The student was already in early stage of pregnancy when she joined the college,” Achary said.

The DWO further informed that a boy from her village was in a relationship with her. After discovering the student’s pregnancy, the school headmaster lodged a complaint with Mathili police on Thursday.

IIC of Mathili police station Deepanjali Pradhan said prima facie, it appears that the boy involved is an outsider. “Basing on the complaint lodged by the school headmaster, a case has been registered and investigation is underway,” she added.