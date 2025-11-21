Former sand leaseholder in Odisha faces ED raids after fined Rs 30.5 crore by NGT

BARIPADA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence and liquor manufacturing unit of a former sand leaseholder in Dahisahi village under Baishinga police limits in Mayurbhanj on Thursday.

A 20-member ED team, accompanied by police personnel, conducted the searches at Pradip Bindhani’s residence and liquor unit. Bindhani and his family members were also questioned.

Sources said the raids are linked to a 2022 National Green Tribunal (NGT) order imposing a hefty penalty on Bindhani for illegal sand extraction from Budhabalanga river. Despite being served notices, he neither paid the `30 crore fine nor appeared before the ED, prompting the agency to initiate raids to assess properties for attachment.

ED officials are currently assessing Bindhani’s movable and immovable assets, including land records, bank passbooks, gold ornaments and insurance documents. Parallel raids are being carried out at a country liquor manufacturing unit and an office at Nimuhan near Baidyapur in Santara panchayat, both reportedly operated by Bindhani.

During a hearing on September 1, 2022, the NGT’s Eastern Bench had found illegal extraction and transportation of sand from Arpata and Dingira sand sairats under Badasahi tehsil. The tribunal directed Bindhani to pay a total of `30.5 crore as compensation.

Earlier in May, Bindhani was arrested in connection with the case.