OSRTC driver dies of heart attack after safely stopping bus; saves 25 passengers in Koraput

MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE : Before he collapsed behind the wheel after suffering a heart attack, the driver of an OSRTC bus saved the lives of 25 passengers in what was a remarkable display of courage and heroism, in the wee hours of Thursday.

The driver, 38-year-old Parupalli Sai Krishna Kumar of Malkangiri, later died of cardiac failure. The incident took place at around 2 am near Kunduli in Koraput district.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi deeply condoled the OSRTC driver’s death during active duty and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for his family.

Sources said the bus was travelling from Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram to Malkangiri with 25 passengers on board. Near Kunduli, Krishna developed severe chest pain. Realising the danger of driving in such a condition, he immediately steered the bus to the roadside and parked it safely, thereby preventing a potential tragedy.

Krishna immediately informed his co-driver Purna Chandra Ray of his uneasiness. Ray and the bus conductor immediately alerted the ambulance service. As there was a delay in arrival of the ambulance, they arranged an auto-rickshaw and rushed Krishna to SLN Medical College and Hospital at Koraput. Despite the efforts of doctors, the driver died during treatment.

“Anticipating his health issue, he parked the bus at the roadside and saved the lives of passengers. I took over the wheels and rushed him to the hospital where he died during treatment,” Ray said.

Passengers expressed both shock and profound gratitude, acknowledging that Krishna’s alertness saved their lives.

Officials of the Transport department paid tribute to Krishna, noting that his actions exemplified exceptional responsibility, discipline and commitment expected of public transport drivers who carry hundreds of passengers every day. They hailed his presence of mind as a true act of duty and courage.