Water resources department issues NOCs for hotels, tourism projects around Hirakud reservoir

SAMBALPUR: The Water Resources department has issued no-objection certificates (NOCs) for construction of hotels and other tourism-related facilities on designated land surrounding the Hirakud reservoir. The department formally communicated the decision to the Tourism secretary through an official letter on Wednesday.

As per the NOCs, permission has been granted for private investment on an island located in Jharsuguda portion of the reservoir. Similarly, land behind Jhankarani temple has been approved for setting up a laser music show. However, usage will be restricted to land located at an elevation of 642 feet or above reservoir limit (RL).

The Water Resources department has also cleared proposals for cruise operations, hotels and tourism facilities along the right dyke, again restricting activities to areas above 642 feet. Likewise, approval has been given for developing an arrival plaza, retail spaces and a dam museum near the Burla powerhouse, subject to obtaining a separate NOC from the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd (OHPC).

Tourism activities have also been permitted within 600 metre downstream of the main dam and 550 metre downstream of the left dyke. Additionally, an arrival plaza at Champapara chowk on the left dyke has been approved, again with the 642-feet elevation clause.

Moreover, plans for tent cities, caravan setups and camping zones in select areas have also been included. However, these activities must be carried out in compliance with National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and Ramsar guidelines. The department has stressed that tourism activities may continue only in regions that remain safe even in the event of a dam breach, landslide or any emergency situation.

While most tourism proposals have received the green signal, the Water Resources department has imposed 26 conditions to safeguard the reservoir and dam infrastructure.