Water resources department issues NOCs for hotels, tourism projects around Hirakud reservoir

SAMBALPUR: The Water Resources department has issued no-objection certificates (NOCs) for construction of hotels and other tourism-related facilities on designated land surrounding the Hirakud reservoir. The department formally communicated the decision to the Tourism secretary through an official letter on Wednesday.
As per the NOCs, permission has been granted for private investment on an island located in Jharsuguda portion of the reservoir. Similarly, land behind Jhankarani temple has been approved for setting up a laser music show. However, usage will be restricted to land located at an elevation of 642 feet or above reservoir limit (RL).
The Water Resources department has also cleared proposals for cruise operations, hotels and tourism facilities along the right dyke, again restricting activities to areas above 642 feet. Likewise, approval has been given for developing an arrival plaza, retail spaces and a dam museum near the Burla powerhouse, subject to obtaining a separate NOC from the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd (OHPC).
Tourism activities have also been permitted within 600 metre downstream of the main dam and 550 metre downstream of the left dyke. Additionally, an arrival plaza at Champapara chowk on the left dyke has been approved, again with the 642-feet elevation clause.
Moreover, plans for tent cities, caravan setups and camping zones in select areas have also been included. However, these activities must be carried out in compliance with National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and Ramsar guidelines. The department has stressed that tourism activities may continue only in regions that remain safe even in the event of a dam breach, landslide or any emergency situation.
While most tourism proposals have received the green signal, the Water Resources department has imposed 26 conditions to safeguard the reservoir and dam infrastructure.
These mostly include avoiding use of the roadway atop the dam, preventing water and noise pollution and restricting construction in sensitive zones.
One proposal relating to construction near Chandli Dunguri close to Ashoka Nivas was rejected due to potential threats to the safety and stability of Hirakud dam.
Earlier, the Tourism department had requested allocation of 256.187 acre of land near the reservoir. The exact extent of land approved under the new NOCs has not yet been confirmed.
As part of the integrated master plan for Hirakud, Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha (IDCO) is developing a land bank covering around 2,000 acre across Sambalpur, Bargarh, and Jharsuguda districts. Land acquisition process at the tehsil-level is already underway.
The approvals mark a major step in transforming Hirakud into a major tourism hub, potentially attracting high-end hospitality investments and expanding recreational activities while adhering to safety and environmental safeguards.
Official sources informed that leading hospitality groups, including Taj and Kamat, have shown interest in developing large hotels in Hirakud area. While a delegation had already visited potential sites earlier this year, the proposals were discussed extensively during the two-day Collectors’ Conference held in Bhubaneswar in presence of the chief minister and the revenue minister.