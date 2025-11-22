Balangir cops seize over 50 kg ganja, arrest three in Sonepur-Baunsbuda drug haul

SAMBALPUR: Sadar police arrested three persons and seized over 50 kg ganja from them near Baunsbuda here on Friday.

Police said an unregistered pickup van was transporting the contraband from Sonepur towards Jayantpur. Acting on a tip off, a team from Sadar police station intercepted the van near Baunsbuda at around 7.30 am and nabbed the three accused while they were transporting 50.4 kg ganja in the trolley of the vehicle.

The accused - Banamali Bag (54) of Mayabagichapada, Ajit Behera (38) of Khinda and Ashok Chandra Pradhan (44) of Jayantpur - had procured the contraband from Ulunda.

Apart from the ganja and the van, police seized three mobile phones from the accused.

The seizure was made in the presence of an executive magistrate as per the provisions of the NDPS Act. The accused were produced in court.