Cuttack man stabs father and stepmother to death over unpaid loan of Rs 10 lakh

CUTTACK: A 35-year-old man allegedly stabbed his father and stepmother to death over monetary dispute in Dargha Bazar area in Cuttack on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Dipak Das (58) and his second wife Litarani Das (45) and the accused as Alok Das. Preliminary probe revealed that Dipak had taken Rs 10 lakh from his son Alok, who had arranged the money after borrowing it on interest basis. Alok had been asking his father to return his money for the last few days, but his father refused to pay it back.

Meanwhile on Friday evening, Alok, who lived separately in a rented house nearby with his wife and kids, went to Dipak’s house and urged his father to return the money. But Dipak refused to do so again, which led to a quarrel. Alok’s stepmother Litarani also got involved in the altercation. The situation escalated and in a fit of rage, Alok reportedly stabbed Dipak and Litarani to death with a knife at around 9.40 pm.

DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. The knife used in the double murder has been seized and further investigation is on, the DCP added.