Induction of NCC batch at DAV Vedanta International School in Lanjigarh

BHUBANESWAR: The Vedanta Aluminium on Friday facilitated an National Cadet Corps (NCC) induction programme at DAV Vedanta International School in Lanjigarh.

The school is the first and only institution across Lanjigarh, Muniguda and Ambodala blocks in Kalahandi-Rayagada region to offer the NCC programme to open new avenues for leadership and discipline among the students. Under this initiative, 50 NCC seats have been allotted to the school, with 25 cadets to be inducted in 2025 and another 25 in 2026. From 2026 onwards, 50 cadets from Classes VIII to X will join annually.

“By enabling the NCC programme at DAV Vedanta International School, we are opening new avenues for students to develop essential life skills and pursue wider academic and career opportunities. This is a significant milestone in our journey to build a confident and future-ready generation in the region,” said Vedanta Alumina Business CEO Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

The induction ceremony was attended by Lieutenant Commander Darshan, commanding officer of the Odisha Naval NCC battalion, Bhawanipatna.