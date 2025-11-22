Odisha cabinet approves new, stronger rules to curb illegal mining, replace 2007 framework

BHUBANESWAR: The cabinet on Friday approved the enactment of Odisha Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining and Regulation of Trading, Transportation & Storage) Rules, 2025, to further strengthen legal framework to curb illegal mining in the state.

The new rules will replace the existing Odisha Minerals (Prevention of Theft, Smuggling and Illegal Mining and Regulation of Possession, Storage, Trading and Transportation) Rules, 2007, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja told mediapersons.

Ahuja said the amended rules seek to bring a more comprehensive legal framework to prevent illegal mining and regulate unlawful trading, storage and movement of minerals in the state aligning with the Mine and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 as amended till date.

The move to the repeal the existing OMPTS Rules, 2007 and frame a new one was necessitated following detection of mining revenue loss to the tune of `22,392 crore between 2015 and 2022 due to undervaluation of different grades of minerals, particularly iron ore.

In its performance audit report in 2024, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said the state incurred this staggering loss of revenue as mining leaseholders misreported the quality of ore while mining in excess of the approved plan in violation of all statutory rules and regulations.

Sources in the Steel and Mines department said the government had amended the OMPTS Rules in 2021 to make the method of stacking and sampling more scientific and accurate and exactly ascertain the quantity and grades of the minerals stored and despatched.