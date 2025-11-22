Odisha cabinet clears Global Capability Centre Policy 2025 to attract global firms, create 50,000 jobs

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Friday cleared the Odisha Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2025, which is aimed at attracting leading multinational corporations (MNCs) to establish and expand their GCCs by offering a robust ecosystem of world-class infrastructure, skilled talent and progressive incentives.

Official sources said the policy aligns with the broader trend of GCCs expanding into tier-II cities to leverage cost advantages and regional talent. Odisha, with its strategic location, improving urban infrastructure and proactive governance can become a preferred destination for global capability centres.

Over the last decade, the state has steadily evolved into a promising hub for information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITes), supported by a forward-looking IT policy and a growing pool of skilled professionals.

The Odisha GCC Policy has been designed to position the state as a preferred destination for GCCs by offering a comprehensive set of incentives. Serving as a top-up to the recently announced Odisha IT Policy 2025, it will allow eligible GCC units to avail benefits related to land rates, lease rentals, human capital upskilling, power tariffs, interest subsidies, marketing, SGST reimbursement, R&D and PF/ESI contributions.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said the policy will facilitate over `1,000 crore investment, establishing at least five state-of-the-art GCC hubs, starting Bhubaneswar Cuttack-Puri-Paradip and Bargarh-Jharsuguda-Sambalpur economic regions and generating over 50,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across the state.