SOA University partners with L&T Technology Services to boost MedTech education

BHUBANESWAR: SOA University has collaborated with L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) and Teaching Learning Centre (TLC) for MedTech.

SOA’s vice-chancellor Pradipta Kumar Nanda said LTTS and SOA will also co-develop curriculum, courses or programmes focused on emerging technologies, particularly in MedTech, such as AI, for integration into SOA curriculum and also deliver the engineering components of the courses. “The activities will also include establishment of LTTS labs at SOA and utilisation of existing SOA labs for training, internship, certification for educational and research activities,” he said.

Global delivery head of MedTech Business Unit LTTS Muralidhara Hosahalli said both SOA and LTTS will also create a platform to facilitate brainstorming and problem-solving around MedTech challenges while LTTS will enable its labs for SOA faculty and students to visit and learn during mutually agreed upon timelines.

An MoU was signed by Nanda and Hosahalli in this connection. The LTTS team also called on founder president of SOA Manojranjan Nayak. He said this partnership would pave the way for impactful outcomes in research, innovation and talent development contributing significantly to academia and industry.