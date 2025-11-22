Unlifted rice worry for Bargarh millers ahead of kharif procurement season

BARGARH : With less than a week left for kharif paddy procurement to commence, millers in Bargarh are becoming increasingly worried over the large volume of unlifted rice purchased during the previous seasons. The backlog has created severe space constraints in several mills, where the stored rice is now beginning to show signs of insect infestation.

The Bargarh rice millers’ association had flagged the issue during the recent district level procurement committee (DLPC) meeting in Bargarh. However, no concrete action has been reportedly taken in this regard, leaving the millers jittery about handling the incoming paddy and the mounting losses from deteriorating stock.

During the DLPC meeting held last week, the millers had submitted a memorandum to the administration stating that they had no space to take in new kharif paddy for 2025-26. They had also warned that prolonged storage had led the grain quality to deteriorate, causing physical damage to the rice and financial losses to millers.

Bargarh-based rice miller Jay Prakash Lath said the government is yet to lift the stock lying with the millers since the last kharif and rabi procurement seasons. “I currently have about 1.5 lakh quintal of rice in my mill from the previous kharif and rabi seasons. During inspection, I found that some of the stock has been infested with insects. Besides, I have completely run out of storage space.”