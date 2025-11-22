Youth should take advantage of Odisha’s water resources, says Fisheries minister

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s 574.7 km-long coastline, 4.18 lakh hectares of brackish water resources and 7.12 lakh hectares of freshwater areas are invaluable resources for fisheries, said state minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Gokulananda Mallik here on Friday.

Addressing the state-level World Fisheries Day 2025, he urged the youth and job-seekers to take the advantage of these resources and become self-reliant.

Over the past two decades, Odisha’s marine product exports have increased twelve-fold, reaching 91,930 tonnes in 2024-25, earning `4,710 crore in foreign exchange, he said.

“The state has more than 16 lakh fishers, fish farmers, women self-help groups and entrepreneurs, who are engaged in the fisheries sector. In 2024-25, Odisha achieved a fish production of 11.92 lakh tonnes, securing fourth position at the national-level. The state’s per capita annual fish consumption stands at 19.16 kg, more than twice the national average,” he said.

Principal secretary of the department Suresh Kumar Vashistha emphasised prioritising export along with improved management of seed, feed and weed which are main factors affecting the fish production.

Commissioner-cum-secretary of the Cooperation department Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, vice-chancellor of OUAT Prabhat Kumar Roul and Fisheries director Mohammad Sadique Alam also spoke.