Coal ministry says no to OCPL merger with OPGC

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Ministry of Coal made it clear that the proposal for merger of Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCPL) with Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) is not permissible, the Odisha government on Saturday said it would take up the matter with the ministry.

OCPL is a joint venture company of OPGC and the Odisha government with a shareholding pattern of 51 per cent and 49 per cent respectively. In August, the OPGC board had reportedly finalised the merger plan.

Earlier this month, OCPL had moved the coal ministry for in-principle approval due to the allotment agreement of Manoharpur and Dipside Manoharpur coal mines and the bid document and coal block development and production agreement (CBDPA) of Tangardihi North coal block.

The ministry observed that the proposed merger would result in the dissolution of the existing joint venture structure and transfer of all rights and obligations of OCPL, including the mining rights under the allotment agreement and CBDPA, to OPGC.

“As per a clause of the allotment agreement for Manoharpur and Dipside Manoharpur coal mine, the joint venture partners are prohibited from transferring or alienating their shareholding or any interest in OCPL to any entity, including inter-se transfers, and this restriction covers interests of whatsoever nature, including ownership in favour of any third party,” the ministry said in a letter to the CEO of OCPL.