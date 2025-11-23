Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stones for Rs 101 crore projects in Bhadrak

BHADRAK : Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday laid foundation stones for 22 development projects in Bhadrak worth Rs 101 crore.

Pradhan received a grand welcome during his visit to Bhadrak and Dhamnagar, following the NDA’s victory in Bihar. Thousands of party workers and locals gathered along the route to greet the senior BJP leader.

Pradhan began his Dhamnagar schedule with a massive roadshow and later offered floral tributes to Mukunda Deva, the last independent king of Odisha, at Gohiratikiri. He also visited a nearby monastery before joining the “Ekta Padayatra” to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The march, from Gohiratikiri to Dobal Kali Bazaar, was attended by Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj, MP Abhimanyu Sethi and MLA Sitanshu Sekhar Mohapatra.

At a subsequent public meeting in Dobal Kalipadia, Pradhan laid the foundation stone for the developmental projects. These projects include the development of Dhamnagar College with Rs 15 crore from the Prime Minister’s Higher Education Campaign Fund, the beautification of Senapatia pond near Gohiratiki with Rs 2.46 crore from the Tourism department, and the development of Lunia Shahid Memorial with around Rs 10 crore from the Odia Language, Literature, and Culture department. He also laid the foundation stone for the Gohiratiki Research Centre and Art Gallery project worth Rs 5 crore.

Additionally, Pradhan inaugurated 10 projects worth Rs 25.85 crore under the Water Resources department, three projects worth Rs 18 crore under the Works and Housing department, three projects worth Rs 21.25 crore under the Rural Development department, and two projects worth Rs 4.11 crore under the Drainage department.