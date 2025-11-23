MSP for sand soon to break monopoly: Mines minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena

BHUBANESWAR: After bringing in policy measures to curb illegal mining of minor minerals, the state government is all set to make rules to bring uniformity in sand price across the state.

A day after the state cabinet gave its assent to the a proposal to amend the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession (OMMC) Rules, 2016, to introduce an e-lottery system for allotment of minor mineral quarry leases, including sand, Steel and Minister minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said the government is going to implement minimum support price (MSP) for sand to break the monopoly of leaseholders and mafia for arbitrary hike in sand prices.

The state government has decided to discontinue the existing e-auction system for leasing out of quarry for mineral under sairat sources (sand, morrum and stone) and replace it with an e-lottery process for granting mining leases. The new system will expedite allotment and operationalisation of minor mineral sources and mitigate the supply-demand gap with reasonable cost, the minister said and added that maximum rate capping provision for minor mineral has been brought in the revised rules.

He further said that the maximum sale price of minor minerals from sairat sources will be fixed after taking into account the royalty, surface rent and contribution to the district mineral foundation (DMF) fund. Storage licenses will be made mandatory for stocking sand and other minor minerals while unauthorised storage will be treated as illegal and attract penalty.