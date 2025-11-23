Odisha police collect evidence in Cuttack double murder

CUTTACK: A day after one Alok Das was arrested on charges of murdering his father and step-mother over a monetary dispute at the latter’s house in Dargha Bazaar locality, police on Saturday collected forensic evidence from SCB Medical College and Hospital as part of their investigation.

“We have also collected the CCTV footages of the locality. Verification of the CCTV footages showed Alok arriving at his father’s house in a scooter. The said scooter has also been seized,” said DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

The bodies of the deceased, Deepak Das and Litarani Das, was also handed over to their relatives after postmortem. “The accused, who also sustained injuries in the incident, is undergoing treatment at SCBMCH and will be forwarded to court after being discharged,” the DCP said.

As per police, Alok had arranged `10 lakh for his father Deepak by borrowing on an interest basis. For the last few days, he had been asking for the money but Deepak reportedly kept denying. In a fit of rage, Alok hacked both his father and step-mother to death with a knife on Friday.