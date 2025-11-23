Odisha Police committed to end Naxalism by March 2026: DGP

BHUBANESWAR: Amid Centre’s push to eradicate left wing extremism (LWE) by March 2026, DGP YB Khurania took stock of operational strategy in Kandhamal and Boudh with the district police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons, the DGP said operations carried out in the Naxal-affected districts are being reviewed to know the progress and the challenges ahead.

“Odisha Police is making all out efforts to achieve the target set by Union Home minister to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026,” he said.

Khurania said the state government and police have repeatedly requested the ultras to lay down arms and join the mainstream. The surrender and rehabilitation policy is encouraging and the Naxals should take benefit of it, he added.

During his visit to Kandhamal and Boudh, the DGP held discussions with ADG and head of anti-Naxal operations Sanjeeb Panda, IG operations Deepak Kumar and the field officers.

Sources said the police have intensified the security measures even as anti-Naxal operations are in full swing in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The major challenge for the police is to flush out the Maoists from the security vacuum areas, they added.

The DGP also informed that strong enforcement is being carried out to destroy ganja cultivation in districts like Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Police have managed to curb the illegal business since the last one year. Later, he visited Ganjam to review law and order situation in the district.