Odisha teen booked for attempt to rape minor

JAJPUR: Dharmasala police on Saturday registered a case against an 18-year-old youth for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Deoda village of Jajpur.

The accused, identified as Ritesh Nath alias Krishna, is currently absconding. Though the incident took place two weeks ago, the matter was reported on Saturday after the victim’s family lodged a complaint.

According to the FIR filed by the girl’s father, the 16-year-old survivor had accompanied her grandmother to attend a spiritual programme in the village on November 7. During the event, Krishna, who had acquaintance with her, allegedly called her outside on some pretext while her grandmother remained inside the prayer hall.

He then reportedly took her to a secluded spot and attempted to sexually assault her. When she resisted, he allegedly assaulted and slammed her head against a tree. Alerted by her cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and rescued her.

The survivor was initially taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition worsened. Doctors reportedly administered around 20 stitches to her head. Once she recovered, she narrated the incident to her parents who then lodged a complaint.

“The accused fled the village after committing the crime. Efforts are underway to arrest him,” a senior police official said.