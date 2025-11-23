Orissa HC pulls up CMC over poor state of crematoriums, graveyards in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed strong displeasure over the condition of crematoriums and graveyards in Cuttack city, and directed both the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and the district administration to take ‘concerted’ and time-bound steps to ensure that essential facilities are made available across all such sites.

A division bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh was hearing the matter relating to civic issues affecting cremation and burial grounds.

As per its earlier order of October 30, the court had sought a detailed report on the number of crematoriums and graveyards within Cuttack city limits, along with the status of basic facilities such as water, toilets, lighting, rest sheds and hygiene measures, as well as the availability of eco-friendly cremation systems.

During the hearing on November 20, the state produced the written instruction of the ADM, Cuttack dated November 18, annexing the tehsildar (Sadar)’s report listing 24 crematoriums and graveyards with specific notes on the availability or lack of basic amenities.

Taking the document on record, the court directed that “the district administration as well as the CMC authorities shall take necessary steps in the respective crematorium/graveyard to make all the basic facilities available and conduct periodic inspection”.

Emphasising the need for modern, sustainable practices, the bench observed, “This court expects the authorities concerned to set up eco- friendly crematoriums in Cuttack city,” noting that high standards of hygiene are “essential to avoid both bad odour and risk of infection”.