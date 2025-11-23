Plan is to set up 20 KIMS rural hospitals: Achyuta Samanta

BHUBANESWAR: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Saturday hosted the 2nd edition of KIMS Conclave which has emerged as a huge platform for senior medical practitioners, AIIMS directors, public health specialists from Odisha and other states.

On the occasion, the inaugural KIMS Health Hero award ‘Health Empowerment in Rural Odisha’ (HERO) was conferred on Dr Sibananda Mohanty in recognition of his pioneering initiatives in community engagement, malaria control and maternal healthcare in remote areas of Mayurbhanj district.

Addressing the conclave, founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS Achyuta Samanta said the presence of so many senior public health specialists was a humbling experience. KIMS, he said, primarily seeks to serve the poor and the underprivileged.

Outlining KIMS’ rural health vision, Samanta announced that there is a plan to set up 20 KIMS rural hospitals, each equipped with advanced technology and 100 beds, to provide quality healthcare to the undeserved communities.

Secretary, department of Health Research and director-general of ICMR Dr Rajiv Bahl and other renowned doctors from across the country were present.

The conclave saw technical sessions on critical domains like rural health innovation, emerging infectious diseases, mental health outreach, maternal and child health, surgical advancements, and future-readiness in medical education.

The KIMS Conclave holds threadbare discussions on the future of medical care, rural health empowerment and research-driven clinical practice.