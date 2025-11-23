Rayagada BDO visits elderly woman who lived a decade in abject penury

BERHAMPUR: Rayagada BDO Susanta Barik, accompanied by the CDPO and a social security officer, on Saturday visited the 82-year-old woman of Christian Sahi, was found to be living in abject poverty for the past 10 years as her pension was used by a local who allegedly withdrew it in her name.

This comes a day after TNIE reported the distress condition of the woman, Subhagamana Swalsingh, who lived in a shanty in Christian Sahi in Rayagada town and survived by rag-picking.

The officials provided her with clothes, blankets, and a wheelchair. They also consulted a doctor regarding her health condition. The BDO initiated efforts to shift her to a safer location.

However, locals informed officials that they would discuss and decide the most suitable mode of care for her. “We have convinced her to stay at an old age home. If she refuses, alternative arrangements will be made, and a helper will be provided,” the BDO said.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint regarding the alleged misappropriation of her family pension, a case has been registered at Rayagada police station. Paralakhemundi SDPO Madhabananda Nayak is supervising the investigation. No arrests have been made so far in the case.