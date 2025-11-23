Semiconductor silicon chip hub will be Odisha’s new identity, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi at Delhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said his government’s commitment is towards holistic development of people from all sections of society, while protecting the rich culture and tradition of the state.

Inaugurating the Odisha State Day celebration on the ninth day of the 44th India International Trade Fair 2025 at Bharat Mandapam Complex in New Delhi, the chief minister said, “Our government’s goal is to achieve transformational growth. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is working towards realising the dream of a prosperous Odisha.”

Over the past one and a half years, Majhi said, significant changes have been brought about in the fields of education, health and women’s empowerment. In infrastructure sector, major projects have been initiated, including the development of 15,000 km of world-class roads, new ports at Bahuda and Kendrapara and an international airport in Puri.

Listing out the achievements in the industrial sector, the Chief Minister said, investment opportunities worth `17 lakh crore have been created and a grand plan is in place to develop Bhubaneswar as the hub of eastern India.

“The Odisha pavilion has showcased the state’s glorious and vibrant development in the fields of art, culture, commerce and industry and I request everyone to join this journey of development,” he said.

Majhi said Odisha will create a new identity for itself in the production of highly advanced silicon semiconductor chips. This will strengthen the state’s economy and create new employment opportunities.

He said the state government has prioritised policies and plans focused on generating renewable energy, maintaining environmental balance through large-scale tree plantation and leaving a beautiful planet for future generations.