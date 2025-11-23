Two killed after bus hits scooter in Odisha's Bhadrak

BHADRAK : Two persons were killed after a private bus hit their scooter near Kamaria chowk on the Bhadrak–Chandbali road under Pirhat police limits on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Golak Das and Daitari Puhana of Balichaturi village under Tihidi block, were travelling on a scooter when a private bus coming from Chandbali reportedly collided head-on with their vehicle. Both died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, locals intercepted the bus and informed the police. However, the driver reportedly fled from the spot, triggering tension in the area. Agitated residents blocked the road, disrupting vehicular movement for nearly five hours.

Police teams from Pirhat, Thadi, Bainsafa, and Tihidi, along with additional tehsildar of Chandbali Nibedita Dhal, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Pirhat IIC Rojalin Behera said one platoon of police force has been deployed and an investigation into the accident is underway. “Discussion is going on to pacify the agitators. The situation is currently under control,” the IIC said.