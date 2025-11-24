8 members of interstate ‘Chande’ gang busted in Sundargarh after shootout

ROURKELA: Three dacoits of the notorious interstate ‘Chande’ gang, reportedly involved in a series of recent robberies, suffered bullet injuries in two separate police encounters at Lahunipada and Chandiposh in Sundargarh district during the wee hours on Sunday.

The injured are gang leader Chanda Nayak (31) alias Chande of Khunti district in Jharkhand and his associates Paras Ram Singh (33) from Gumla district of the neighbouring state and Rajesh Singh (33) of K Balang area in Sundargarh.

Police said following the encounters, five other members of the gang were also arrested. They are Anethin Topno (30), Etua Naik (42) and Suel Purty (24), all from Khunti, Surajhuni Purty (30) of West Singhbhum (Jharkhand) and Sania Kerketta (22) of K Balang.

Two country-made pistols, one revolver, eight live ammunition, one SUV, two motorcycles and Rs 76,150 cash were recovered from them.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said following a series of armed robberies in the offices of transport companies in Koida and Lahunipada under Bonai sub-division, police came to know about the involvement of the gang in at least four loot incidents. Acting on a tip-off about presence of the gang members in Bonai, police set up posts at all entry/exit points to check vehicles.