Ahead of fresh hearing, Odisha CM's grievance cell posts 93 per cent disposal rate

BHUBANESWAR: As Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi gears up for another round of his widely lauded public grievance hearing at the state capital on Monday, the CM’s grievance cell has achieved a disposal rate of 93 per cent, signalling the government’s resolve to make governance more responsive and citizen-centric.

According to sources at the General Administration department, of 12,950 grievances received in the 14 rounds of Monday hearings held since the BJP government assumed office in June last year, 12,040 cases have already been resolved, while 910 are under process.

This will be the first public hearing after the BJP’s victory in the Nuapada bypoll. Officials said the chief minister is keen to reinforce his commitment to a governance model where citizens have direct access to the top leadership.

Soon after assuming office, Majhi revived and institutionalised the chief minister’s public grievance hearing as a regular exercise to bridge the gap between people and the administration. Accompanied by ministers and senior bureaucrats, he personally listens to complaints and ensures that departments take measurable follow-up action.