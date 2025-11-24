Grand welcome for Pradhan in Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan received a rousing reception at VSS Airport here on Sunday.

Thousands of BJP workers welcomed Pradhan following the NDA’s emphatic victory in the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly elections and the saffron party’s win in Nuapada bypoll.

Speaking to mediapersons, the union minister said widespread recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes played a decisive role in shaping voter sentiment across the country. He emphasised that the BJP’s strong performance in Bihar was the result of strategic planning and cohesive teamwork.

Pradhan acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, and Nuapada’s new MLA Jai Dholakia for the party’s decisive victory in the by-election.

The union minister, who served as the NDA’s election in-charge in Bihar, was credited by party workers for his organisational acumen and meticulous planning, which contributed to the NDA’s victory.

Pradhan was welcomed by deputy speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit, Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, several former legislators and senior BJP leaders. Later, the union minister left for Sambalpur to attend various programmes.