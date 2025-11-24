HC orders Khurda land eviction with CRPF backup, slams Odisha’s ‘land mafia’

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sharply criticised the growing trend of land encroachment across the state and directed immediate eviction of illegal occupants from 3.4 acre of government land at Bhagabatipur under Chilika tehsil in Khurda district.

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman issued the stern order on November 20 while disposing of a PIL filed in 2014 by 14 residents of Bhagabatipur.

The bench observed that encroachment by “a few land grabbers and land mafia” was obstructing overall development. “It is a growing trend across the state that government land has been occupied by a few land grabbers and land mafia, thereby obstructing the development of this nation as a whole. On account of large-scale encroachment, the developmental activity of the state is being paralysed,” it noted.

Considering the state’s affidavit and the tehsildar’s request for police protection to carry out the eviction, the bench directed the Khurda SP to deploy sufficient police personnel on dates finalised by the Chilika tehsildar. The court also permitted deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel if the local police strength proved inadequate.