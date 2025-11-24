HC orders Khurda land eviction with CRPF backup, slams Odisha’s ‘land mafia’

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sharply criticised the growing trend of land encroachment across the state and directed immediate eviction of illegal occupants from 3.4 acre of government land at Bhagabatipur under Chilika tehsil in Khurda district.
A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman issued the stern order on November 20 while disposing of a PIL filed in 2014 by 14 residents of Bhagabatipur.
The bench observed that encroachment by “a few land grabbers and land mafia” was obstructing overall development. “It is a growing trend across the state that government land has been occupied by a few land grabbers and land mafia, thereby obstructing the development of this nation as a whole. On account of large-scale encroachment, the developmental activity of the state is being paralysed,” it noted.
Considering the state’s affidavit and the tehsildar’s request for police protection to carry out the eviction, the bench directed the Khurda SP to deploy sufficient police personnel on dates finalised by the Chilika tehsildar. The court also permitted deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel if the local police strength proved inadequate.
“Upon instructions as assured by the learned Deputy Solicitor General of India, adequate number of personnel of CRPF may be deployed to facilitate eviction,” the order said. The authorities have been directed to continue necessary enquiry, remove encroachments and demolish unauthorised structures within three months from date.
The bench said the land was “in occupation of strangers having no right, title and interest over the property”, and took note of the state’s submission that proceedings under the Odisha Prevention of Land Encroachment Act, 1972, had been initiated.
Strongly reprimanding official inertia, the court stated, “The machinery/functionary of state government is bound to act vigilantly and no leniency need be shown in respect of the encroachments. Any lapses in this regard on the part of the authorities must be viewed seriously. The authorities committing lapses, negligence or dereliction of duty by way of any omission or commission, must be taken note of and suitable prosecution and appropriate disciplinary actions are also to be initiated against all such officials.”