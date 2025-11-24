Home invasions rock Cuttack as armed gangs loot cash and jewellery worth over Rs 53 lakh

CUTTACK: Armed miscreants allegedly looted cash and jewellery worth over Rs 53 lakh in two separate robberies across Cuttack on Saturday night.

In the first incident, a gang of five looted cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 53 lakh from the house of a jeweller at Hatiapalli under Kanpur police limits in Cuttack late on Saturday night.

According to the FIR lodged by the jeweller Kailash Chandra Prusty, the masked robbers broke open a window at the rear side of the house and entered around 2 am. Prusty, his wife and daughter were asleep at the time.

The robbers, wielding weapons including a pistol and knives, reportedly threatened Prusty and asked him to reveal where the cash and jewellery were kept. When he refused, they assaulted him and issued death threats, forcing him to show them a cupboard where ornaments worth about Rs 35 lakh and cash of Rs 18.4 lakh had been stored.